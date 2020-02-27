Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.67

Media headlines about Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Comcast earned a coverage optimism score of 0.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the cable giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Comcast’s analysis:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

