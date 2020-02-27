Comerica Bank Acquires 5,734 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 255.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,353,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,788,000 after acquiring an additional 14,023 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,190,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHR. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $137.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.25. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.79.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

