Comerica Bank Acquires 5,840 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 126.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 139,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 77,782 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $50.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.41. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

