Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of Simmons First National worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 22.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average of $25.13.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

