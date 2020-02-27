Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Allegiant Travel worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGT. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 249.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Sidoti reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.73.

ALGT opened at $144.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $120.91 and a 52 week high of $183.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $161.59.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.54 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 30.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

