Comerica Bank Grows Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CE. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,326,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Celanese by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celanese alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.71.

Shares of CE opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.