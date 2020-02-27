Comerica Bank Has $2.89 Million Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1,763.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 960.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.53. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.45 and a 12 month high of $130.50.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total value of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LGND. Benchmark initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

