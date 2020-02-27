Comerica Bank Has $2.93 Million Position in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Energizer from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

In related news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,505.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENR opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.55.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.33 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

