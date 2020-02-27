Comerica Bank Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,942,548.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock valued at $2,671,556. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $199.11 and a 52 week high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

