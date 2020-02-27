Comerica Bank Increases Stock Holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.15% of 8X8 worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,122,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,364,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 8X8 by 21.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,871,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in 8X8 by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in 8X8 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 8X8 stock opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. 8×8, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO Vikram Verma bought 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

