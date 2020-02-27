Comerica Bank Lowers Stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,127 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $885,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $13,864,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth $341,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner stock opened at $138.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.32. Gartner Inc has a 12 month low of $124.77 and a 12 month high of $171.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.36. Gartner had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total transaction of $964,473.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

