Comerica Bank Purchases 16,731 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 993.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,122,200.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nomura decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Argus lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

NCLH opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

