Comerica Bank Purchases 1,861 Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Globant worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLOB opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.37 and a 200 day moving average of $104.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 0.87. Globant SA has a 12 month low of $67.60 and a 12 month high of $141.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLOB. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Globant from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.70.

Globant Profile

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.