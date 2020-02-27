Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.62, for a total transaction of $4,512,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,559.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $2,053,819.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,256.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,428 shares of company stock valued at $15,118,487 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $203.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.91 and its 200 day moving average is $219.01. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.31 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $552.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised Arista Networks to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $315.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. JMP Securities downgraded Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.