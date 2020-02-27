Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 190,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,967,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.61.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 9,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,285,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,989 shares of company stock worth $19,091,758. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

