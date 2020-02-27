Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,564 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Brunswick worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 37.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 587.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $66.32.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Brunswick from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

