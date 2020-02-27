Comerica Bank Sells 3,016 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Timken worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Timken by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,890 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $159,123.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,937.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287. Company insiders own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $46.19 on Thursday. Timken Co has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.35%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timken Co (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.