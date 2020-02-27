Comerica Bank Sells 6,346 Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,346 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of GrubHub worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in GrubHub by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 119,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in GrubHub by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in GrubHub by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,552 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period.

GrubHub stock opened at $49.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.34. GrubHub Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 259.95 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. GrubHub’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities downgraded GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.57.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $48,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,929.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Maria Belousova sold 17,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $915,096.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,397.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

