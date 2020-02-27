Comerica Bank Sells 7,199 Shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.47% of iShares MSCI Russia ETF worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERUS. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 8,450.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $895,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ERUS stock opened at $39.35 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

