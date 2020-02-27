Comerica Bank Takes $2.83 Million Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at $824,125,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 18.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,244,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE during the fourth quarter worth $117,301,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $62,674,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the fourth quarter valued at $51,023,000. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BHGE opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

