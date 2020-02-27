Comerica Bank Takes $3.11 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLOK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $19.30 on Thursday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

