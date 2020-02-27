Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $719.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%.

NYSE:FIX traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 433,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.49 per share, for a total transaction of $247,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,867,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

