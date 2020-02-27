Cominar REIT (CUF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.30 per share for the quarter.

Cominar REIT has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$14.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $6.00 dividend. This represents a $72.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cominar REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

