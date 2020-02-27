Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €6.02 ($7.00).

CBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.30 ($6.16) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Pareto Securities set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at €5.75 ($6.68) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.44. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €4.66 ($5.42) and a 12 month high of €8.26 ($9.60).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.