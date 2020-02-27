Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) will report $2.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Commscope’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.09 billion. Commscope reported sales of $1.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 84.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commscope will report full-year sales of $9.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.18 billion to $9.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commscope.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Commscope from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Commscope in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.72. Commscope has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commscope by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 19,326,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $274,240,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Commscope by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,806,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,557 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Commscope by 1,388.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,433,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866,476 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in Commscope by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 8,313,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,965,000 after acquiring an additional 616,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Commscope by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,667,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,859,000 after acquiring an additional 38,589 shares during the period.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

