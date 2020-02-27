Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will report $48.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp reported sales of $48.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $198.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.00 million to $199.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $205.00 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $207.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CTBI opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $47.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,426.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 118,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 64,441 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

