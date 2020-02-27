Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (LON:COD) Raises Dividend to €1.38 Per Share

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (LON:COD) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of €1.38 ($1.60) per share on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Compagnie de Saint Gobain’s previous dividend of $1.33. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:COD traded down GBX 0.98 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 33.25 ($0.44). 1,334,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 731.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,022.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.28. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a twelve month low of GBX 30.52 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 41.96 ($0.55).

Compagnie de Saint Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

