Comparing IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) & AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) and AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IQE and AMS AG/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQE N/A N/A N/A AMS AG/ADR 15.80% 21.49% 7.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IQE and AMS AG/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQE $208.62 million 2.39 $1.29 million $0.02 33.00 AMS AG/ADR $2.09 billion 1.50 $331.72 million N/A N/A

AMS AG/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than IQE.

Volatility & Risk

IQE has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMS AG/ADR has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IQE and AMS AG/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQE 0 3 0 0 2.00 AMS AG/ADR 1 0 1 0 2.00

Summary

AMS AG/ADR beats IQE on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices. The company also provides a range of wafers comprising optical fiber communications optical storage solutions consisting of CDs and DVDs; optical networking solutions, including storage area networks; computing solutions, such as optical mouse devices and CD/DVD ROMs; office/professional solutions comprising laser printing/copying; and energy solutions consisting of solar cells for emitters and detectors, infrared, solar, optical interconnects, laser projection, gesture recognition, solid state lighting applications. In addition, it offers IR sensor, thermal imaging, night vision, and thermal photovoltaic products for infrared applications; and concentrated photovoltaic solar cells for utility scale electricity generation, satellite/space power generation, power generation, and power applications. Further, the company produces compound semiconductor on silicon wafers; and engineered substrates, including germanium-on-insulator, germanium-on-silicon, and silicon-on-sapphire for next-generation microprocessors, and ultra high speed/density flash memory and MEMs devices. Additionally, it provides gallium nitride, a compound semiconductor, which includes a range of RF, photonic, and electronic properties. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

AMS AG/ADR Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing. The company also offers single-chip solutions enabling Internet of Things connectivity and precise control of smart lights and replacement lamps; spectral sensing chip scale solutions for color identification, authentication, spectroscopy, and other industrial and consumer-level optical detection applications; CMOS image sensors for machine vision, medical, broadcast, traffic, scientific, and photography imaging markets; and magnetic position sensors for industrial, medical, robotics, consumer, and automotive, applications. In addition, it provides power management products for mobile phones, portable navigation devices, personal audio/video players, and personal healthcare devices; battery management solutions, including battery chargers and battery sensor interfaces; and flow sensors for flow metering applications. Further, the company provides time-to-digital converters for high-precision time interval measurement; wireless connectivity products; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG is headquartered in Premstaetten, Austria.

