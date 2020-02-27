Compass Group (LON:CPG) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Compass Group (LON:CPG) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CPG. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Compass Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.62) to GBX 2,040 ($26.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,917.69 ($25.23).

Shares of LON CPG opened at GBX 1,805 ($23.74) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,927.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,972.65. Compass Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20.62 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.28). The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 85.20 ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 84.40 ($1.11) by GBX 0.80 ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Group will post 8977.7302623 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

