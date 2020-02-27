Compugen Ltd. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Compugen in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst V. Kumar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.52). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01.

CGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 80,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Compugen has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $402.11 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.73.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Compugen by 290.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Compugen during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Compugen by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

