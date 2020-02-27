Comstock Resources Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Comstock Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

CRK traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 21,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.17 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 41.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 43,902 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at $6,860,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 373.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

