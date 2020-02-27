Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $289.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%.

Comstock Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 928,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,957. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.90.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.77.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.