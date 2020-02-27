Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,164,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,326,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,451,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,150,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,637,000 after buying an additional 528,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,437,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after buying an additional 521,020 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 493,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,734. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

