Conceal Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 27th. Conceal has a total market cap of $614,302.00 and $105,503.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for $0.0917 or 0.00001040 BTC on exchanges including STEX, TradeOgre, Graviex and Sistemkoin. During the last week, Conceal has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2016. Conceal’s total supply is 15,602,081 coins and its circulating supply is 6,698,337 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Sistemkoin, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

