Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.94 million.

CNFR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.46. Conifer has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Anthony Hakala purchased 13,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,598.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clarkston Ventures, Llc purchased 28,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $111,108.48. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,135,769 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,017 shares of company stock worth $184,807. Corporate insiders own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

