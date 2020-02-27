Consensus (SEN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042587 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00070179 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000789 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,804.34 or 1.00320644 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00054563 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000588 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

