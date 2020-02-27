Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Up 20.9% in February

Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the January 30th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 18.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:CEIX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.63. 25,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Consol Energy has a 52 week low of $5.27 and a 52 week high of $38.74. The company has a market cap of $154.30 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Consol Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $342.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Consol Energy will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Mills bought 4,000 shares of Consol Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consol Energy by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,554,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,562,000 after buying an additional 222,405 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 13,877.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 116,844 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consol Energy by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Consol Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Consol Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

About Consol Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

