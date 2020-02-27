Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 253,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $2.52 on Thursday, hitting $85.17. 132,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.98 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

