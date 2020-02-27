Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.53.

In related news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total value of $1,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $15.31 on Thursday, reaching $175.66. 2,281,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,383. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $214.48. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.