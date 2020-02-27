Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Constellium’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.29. Constellium posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,408,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 56,830 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,265,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $12.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 25.27.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.