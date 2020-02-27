Content Value Network 1-Day Volume Tops $472,701.00 (CVNT)

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 27th. One Content Value Network token can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $472,701.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.71 or 0.02619903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00218760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00045432 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00129542 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Content Value Network Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io.

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitMax and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

