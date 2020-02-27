Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion.

Continental Resources stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,047,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,326. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.59. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $20,148,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,212,496 shares of company stock worth $40,910,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.32.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

