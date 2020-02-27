Contrasting First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI)

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (NASDAQ:RMBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

50.3% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of First Interstate Bancsystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Interstate Bancsystem $616.70 million 3.98 $181.00 million $3.07 12.25 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation $45.42 million 4.18 -$14.09 million N/A N/A

First Interstate Bancsystem has higher revenue and earnings than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First Interstate Bancsystem and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Interstate Bancsystem 0 2 1 0 2.33 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Interstate Bancsystem currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given First Interstate Bancsystem’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Interstate Bancsystem is more favorable than Richmond Mutual Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares First Interstate Bancsystem and Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Interstate Bancsystem 24.33% 10.33% 1.37% Richmond Mutual Bancorporation -31.01% 4.06% 0.53%

Summary

First Interstate Bancsystem beats Richmond Mutual Bancorporation on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company's loan portfolio consists of real estate loans, including commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans; commercial loans; and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, which include the administration of estates and personal trusts; management of investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations; and insurance planning. In addition, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, energy, healthcare and professional services, education and governmental services, mining, technology, retail and wholesale trade, and tourism. The company operates 147 banking offices located in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. focuses on operating as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, including multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans. In addition, the company engages in the lease financing business; and provision of fee-based financial services, such as trust and estate administration, investment management services, retirement plan administration, and private banking services. It operates through eight full service locations in Richmond, Centerville, Cambridge City, and Shelbyville, Indiana; five full service locations in Sidney, Piqua, and Troy, Ohio; and loan production office in Columbus, Ohio. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Indiana. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. is a subsidiary of First Mutual of Richmond, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.