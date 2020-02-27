Contrasting Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) & Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) and Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Westwood Holdings Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Artisan Partners Asset Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westwood Holdings Group $84.08 million 2.77 $5.91 million N/A N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management $799.00 million 3.02 $156.54 million $2.67 11.61

Artisan Partners Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Westwood Holdings Group.

Risk & Volatility

Westwood Holdings Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westwood Holdings Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westwood Holdings Group 7.03% 5.18% 4.39% Artisan Partners Asset Management 19.59% 180.34% 22.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and Artisan Partners Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westwood Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Artisan Partners Asset Management 1 0 2 0 2.33

Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.08%. Given Artisan Partners Asset Management’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Artisan Partners Asset Management is more favorable than Westwood Holdings Group.

Dividends

Westwood Holdings Group pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.0%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Artisan Partners Asset Management pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Westwood Holdings Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Westwood Holdings Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Artisan Partners Asset Management beats Westwood Holdings Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment. The Trust segment offers trust and custodial services; and participates in common trust funds that it sponsors to institutions and high net worth individuals. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalization. For fixed income component of its portfolio the firm invests in non-investment grade corporate bonds and secured and unsecured loans. It employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolios. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin with additional offices in Atlanta, Georgia; New York City; San Francisco, California; Leawood, Kansas; and London, United Kingdom.

