Cooper Companies (COO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.71 per share for the quarter. Cooper Companies has set its Q1 guidance at $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $12.60-13.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cooper Companies to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE COO opened at $335.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $349.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.77. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $278.50 and a twelve month high of $365.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.49%.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $358.00 to $330.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.70.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

