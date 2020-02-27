Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) Stake Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 210.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $679,308,000 after buying an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 990,602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 938,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,601,000 after purchasing an additional 146,784 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

Shares of COO stock traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $332.37. 192,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,180. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $278.50 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $349.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

