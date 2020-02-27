Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded by Santander to Buy

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by research analysts at Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a $144.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Santander’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CPA. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.91.

CPA traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.88. 284,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,999. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.27. Copa has a 52-week low of $77.57 and a 52-week high of $116.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $681.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. Copa had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copa will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 558.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

