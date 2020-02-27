Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.86.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 target price for the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, COO Lawrence Bruno acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.86 per share, with a total value of $104,580.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,733.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,755,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $179,151,000 after buying an additional 36,982 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,934,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,528,000 after buying an additional 55,653 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,520,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,959,000 after buying an additional 678,481 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after buying an additional 371,303 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 1,014,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,231,000 after buying an additional 160,068 shares during the period.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.31 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 42.25%. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

