Cormark Weighs in on Park Lawn Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) – Stock analysts at Cormark issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2020 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PLC. Raymond James set a C$35.00 price target on Park Lawn and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Park Lawn presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.86.

Shares of PLC opened at C$26.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29. Park Lawn has a 1 year low of C$23.95 and a 1 year high of C$31.77. The stock has a market cap of $815.47 million and a P/E ratio of 83.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 141.18%.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

