Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. Corporate Office Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.93 per share, with a total value of $30,248.19. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.29 per share, with a total value of $29,789.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,668.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,776 shares of company stock valued at $165,287 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OFC traded down $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 478,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,392. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.87. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.